S.A. Mason LLC Sells 400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after acquiring an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 467,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

