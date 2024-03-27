Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.63 and last traded at $116.07. Approximately 114,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 388,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Royal Gold Stock Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

