Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $63.67. 841,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,354,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

