Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.16

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 54000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

