Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

