Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.