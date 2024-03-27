Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. 1,006,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.