Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.2 %

DEO stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. 730,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.92. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

