Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $31,691.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816 in the last ninety days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 1,022,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,753. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.89. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

