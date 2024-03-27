Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

ZTS traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,619. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

