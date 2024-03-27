Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 513,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

