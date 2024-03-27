Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,042,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

