Robert W. Baird Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $36.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

nCino Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

