RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

