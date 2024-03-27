RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 131.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 654,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

