RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 731.4% from the February 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
RIV Capital Company Profile
