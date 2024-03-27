RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 731.4% from the February 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,355. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

