Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $23,927.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00242469 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,947.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

