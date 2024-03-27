Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.30. 54,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 84,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at $51,198,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,198,651.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $51,510,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,748 shares of company stock worth $2,545,988 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

