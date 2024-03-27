Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 12th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded up C$1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.30. 5,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.95. The stock has a market cap of C$364.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.42. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$30.59 and a one year high of C$41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total value of C$138,073.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,422. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

