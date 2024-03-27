Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

TSE RPI.UN traded up C$1.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market cap of C$364.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.42. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$30.59 and a 52 week high of C$41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.95.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.11, for a total transaction of C$138,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$6,422. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.