Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,645. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.