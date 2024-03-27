Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $69,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Up 0.4 %

VLTO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.