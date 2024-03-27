Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 320 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 214,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,004. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

