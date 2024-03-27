RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $284.28 and last traded at $287.00. Approximately 330,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 494,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.08.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.78 and its 200 day moving average is $268.87. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.