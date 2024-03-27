RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

