ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Financial Comparison

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $10.72 million 5.60 -$16.92 million ($0.61) -8.59 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.31 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.88

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.92%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies -62.80% -20.61% -17.64% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has collaboration agreements with 3D Systems Corporation; CellInk, a BICO Group company; Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; Israel's Technion Institute of Technology; Tel Aviv University; Sheba Medical Center; AbbVie; and STEMCELL. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

