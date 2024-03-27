Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Down 4.1%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 205,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,169,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

