Reviewing Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Free Report) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Veru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $16.30 million 5.15 -$93.09 million ($1.13) -0.54

Sophiris Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.2% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A Veru -571.20% -374.04% -136.93%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sophiris Bio and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veru has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.92%.

About Sophiris Bio



Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Veru



Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company's development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

