Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,061.43% -16.32% -12.26% Turnstone Biologics N/A N/A -55.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mesoblast and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17 Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 247.75%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 608.96%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Turnstone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.50 million 53.20 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -3.51 Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 3.20 -$55.24 million N/A N/A

Turnstone Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

