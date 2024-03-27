ResMed’s (RMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Get ResMed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.54. 266,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,621,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,502,000 after buying an additional 597,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.