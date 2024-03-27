Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) recently:

3/21/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Taysha Gene Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 331,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 867,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

