Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
