Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sera Prognostics news, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $204,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sera Prognostics news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,329.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $204,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,861 shares of company stock worth $1,033,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.