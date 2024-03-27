Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Republic Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.12% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBCAA

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $66,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.