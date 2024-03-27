Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 351,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,842,750.00. Company insiders own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

