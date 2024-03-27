RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAPT. UBS Group downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. 53,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

