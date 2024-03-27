Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

