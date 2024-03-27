Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
