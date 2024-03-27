Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) versus Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Head-To-Head Review

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear N/A N/A N/A Radware -8.26% -2.88% -1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maplebear and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 9 12 0 2.57 Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Maplebear currently has a consensus target price of $36.61, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Radware has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Maplebear.

This table compares Maplebear and Radware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion 3.21 -$1.62 billion N/A N/A Radware $261.29 million 3.19 -$21.59 million ($0.50) -37.60

Radware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maplebear beats Radware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

