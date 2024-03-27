QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.79 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $149,339.18 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.05815604 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $176,500.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

