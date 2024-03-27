Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $92.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.