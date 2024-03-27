Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Issued By Barrington Research

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for VerifyMe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of VRME opened at $1.41 on Monday. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VerifyMe in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

