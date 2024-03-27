Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

