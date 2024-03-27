Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Reduced by Wedbush

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of VOR opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 63.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.