Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$284.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$302.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$271.46. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$206.30 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.