Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

PRPL opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.98. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.