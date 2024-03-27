PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.40

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $28.55. PureTech Health shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

