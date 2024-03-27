Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.40. 709,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,078,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.25, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

