Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $170.32 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $170.32 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.67864707 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $15,136,476.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

