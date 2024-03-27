Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

