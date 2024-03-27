PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Stock Performance
PTC stock opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. PTC has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Further Reading
