PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTY remained flat at $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. PT Semen Indonesia has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
